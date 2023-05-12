Head to Head Survey: Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) vs. Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Rating) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 7.86% -16.57% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack in the Box 1 10 7 0 2.33

Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $89.41, suggesting a potential downside of 5.55%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Jack in the Box’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.65 billion 1.18 $115.78 million $6.16 15.37

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

