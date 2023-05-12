Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Articles

