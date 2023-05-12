HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 135,465 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,465 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $42,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

