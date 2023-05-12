HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 42,065 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $60,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.