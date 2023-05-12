HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 43,578 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.