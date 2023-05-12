HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 981 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $39,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $277.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.94 and a 200-day moving average of $274.24. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

