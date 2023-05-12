HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 12,581 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $56,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,253,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average of $212.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

