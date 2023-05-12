HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $456.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.45.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.