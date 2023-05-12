HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,938 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $61,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

