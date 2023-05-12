HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,561 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $39,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,934,000 after buying an additional 77,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 680,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.