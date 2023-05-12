HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $46,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.63 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
