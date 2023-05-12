HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,390 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $47,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.