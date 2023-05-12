HighTower Advisors LLC Has $39.14 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,425,000 after buying an additional 105,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

