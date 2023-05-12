HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $195.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

