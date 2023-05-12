HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.59 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,348.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,491.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,465.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

