HighTower Advisors LLC Has $45.25 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.