HighTower Advisors LLC Has $49.01 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after buying an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,700,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

