HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $41,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

