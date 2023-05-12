HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,936 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $47,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

