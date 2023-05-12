HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Nexstar Media Group worth $44,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

