HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $58,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $283.38 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

