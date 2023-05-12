HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 720,536 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,054,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $9,219,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 934,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

