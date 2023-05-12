Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.85 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

