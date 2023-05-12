Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) vs. Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Macatawa Bank and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 37.51% 16.50% 1.46% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 28.70% 12.00% 1.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Macatawa Bank pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 3.08 $34.73 million $1.18 7.24 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.05 billion 3.89 $305.26 million $1.69 11.89

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Macatawa Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

