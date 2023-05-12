Hudock Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudock Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
