IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $60.93. IAC shares last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 386,153 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

IAC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth $93,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of IAC by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

