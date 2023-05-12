IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Financial Comparison

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.09 million 18.60 -$16.98 million ($0.46) -2.74 AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.15 -$26.55 million ($0.94) -9.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IceCure Medical and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 210.85%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.90%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -550.34% -82.27% -66.06% AngioDynamics -11.13% -0.71% -0.52%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats IceCure Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

