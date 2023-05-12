Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.90 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.78.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

