Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Intapp Trading Down 1.5 %

Intapp stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $504,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $847,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,889.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,946,170 in the last 90 days. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,992,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

