InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,850 ($73.82) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.40) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($72.56) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($70.03) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($73.65).

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,326 ($67.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,189.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,418.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,212.69. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a one year high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,826.35%.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($69.67), for a total transaction of £1,164,599.74 ($1,469,526.49). In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.49) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,273.82). Also, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($69.67), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,469,526.49). 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

