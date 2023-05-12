Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intuit were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,068 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 156,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,005,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $424.89 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

