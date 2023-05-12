Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

