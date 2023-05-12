Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 186,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,058,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

