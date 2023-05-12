iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

