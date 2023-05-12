iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,952 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $44,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

