iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,922 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $53,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,701,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 668,247 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 318,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,843,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

