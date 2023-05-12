iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

