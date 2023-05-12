iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Position Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

