iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 90.4% in April

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the April 15th total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $66.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.