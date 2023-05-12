iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,574,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $82.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.