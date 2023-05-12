iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

