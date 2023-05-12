iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 289.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $94.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.