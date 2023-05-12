Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $30.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.