Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $30.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
