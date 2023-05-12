Jefferies Financial Group Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 141,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 938,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

