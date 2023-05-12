JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.02) to GBX 2,050 ($25.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($29.15) to GBX 2,280 ($28.77) in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Victrex Stock Up 6.7 %

VTXPF opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

