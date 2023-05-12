Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.