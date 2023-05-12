KE (NYSE:BEKE) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
BEKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KE from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.52.
KE Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of KE stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
