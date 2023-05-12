KE (NYSE:BEKE) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KE from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.52.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

About KE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.