Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $72.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.27.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
Kellogg Price Performance
NYSE:K opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
