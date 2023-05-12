Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $72.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

