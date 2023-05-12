KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ATI in a report released on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ATI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.19. ATI has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

