KeyCorp Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

FANG opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.13. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

